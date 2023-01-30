Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid start to a week that warms quickly

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite cold out the door on this Monday morning with air temps in the single digits and wind chills in the double digits below zero for many. It will be a struggle to warm all day today with highs in the mid teens at best.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(wowt)
Wind Chills
Wind Chills(WOWT)

We’ll at least have some sunshine today but it will never feel warm at any point.

Southwest wind gusts will pick up a bit Tuesday and may hit 20 mph at times. That will help us warm quite a bit more by Tuesday afternoon with highs back near that melting mark by the afternoon. Wednesday looks to be even warmer with a high near 40. That should really accelerate the melting for the middle of the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rise in car thefts is potentially tied to social media trends
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction
Bellevue commencement speaker shares struggle with addiction
Dr. Tawana Grover
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday's Forecast
David’s Afternoon Forecast - Flurries and very cold tonight
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Bitter cold and wind today
Bitter cold and wind today