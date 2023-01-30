Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid start to a week that warms quickly

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite cold out the door on this Monday morning with air temps in the single digits and wind chills in the double digits below zero for many. It will be a struggle to warm all day today with highs in the mid teens at best.

Monday Forecast (wowt)

Wind Chills (WOWT)

We’ll at least have some sunshine today but it will never feel warm at any point.

Southwest wind gusts will pick up a bit Tuesday and may hit 20 mph at times. That will help us warm quite a bit more by Tuesday afternoon with highs back near that melting mark by the afternoon. Wednesday looks to be even warmer with a high near 40. That should really accelerate the melting for the middle of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

