Police looking for suspect in North Omaha Family Dollar armed robbery

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to a Family Dollar on North 30th Street at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in response to a robbery.

An employee told the police that a man wearing all black entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect had a skinny build and was roughly 5-foot-5-inches tall.

The suspect took cash and left on foot to the north.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rise in car thefts is potentially tied to social media trends
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction
Bellevue commencement speaker shares struggle with addiction

Latest News

Aldrick Scott attends a pretrial hearing on Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023.
RAW VIDEO: Aldrick Scott
18-year-old Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, appeared in Madison County Court in mid-2022 for a...
Nebraska woman accused of having illegal abortion has trial pushed back again
Aldrick Scott arrives for a pretrial hearing Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, in a Douglas County...
Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched Belize arrest possibility
Council Bluffs man sentenced to 5 years for child pornography