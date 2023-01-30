Police looking for suspect in North Omaha Family Dollar armed robbery
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar.
According to Omaha Police, officers were called to a Family Dollar on North 30th Street at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in response to a robbery.
An employee told the police that a man wearing all black entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect had a skinny build and was roughly 5-foot-5-inches tall.
The suspect took cash and left on foot to the north.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.
