Omaha Public Schools program staffer hurt by middle-school student with knife

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools notified staff and student families about an incident Monday that left a staffer injured.

Michaela Jackson, director of the OPS Secondary Success Program, said in the letter that staff “responded immediately” to a “disturbance” in a hallway.

“It was determined that one student was in possession of a knife. The disturbance resulted in one staff member needing medical attention. Police responded and continue to investigate,” the letter states.

The school was placed into “secure” status at about 11 a.m. in response to the incident, according to the letter.

Jackson’s letter said that staff were working with the OPS Safety Office, the on-site security team, and Omaha Police to “ensure the safety of our school environment.”

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. All schools in our district regularly practice safety drills, including secure status procedures,” the letter states.

The Secondary Success Program is an “alternative program” for middle-school students from across Omaha that convenes at 3030 Spaulding St.

“When student behavior is not responsive to classroom-level or school Transition Program-level intervention, a student may be referred to SSP. ... The staff at SSP works with students to help them reengage in school and learn social, life, and academic skills,” the OPS website states.

