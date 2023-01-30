Omaha Fire Department officials to retire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen and Assistant Fire Chief John McCormick are retiring.

Mayor Jean Stother’s office said in a news release Monday that Olsen is set to retire March 24 and that McCormick is retiring this week. The mayor plans to appoint Olsen’s successor from within the department; Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick will replace McCormick as acting assistant chief.

“It has been a true honor to serve as your Fire Chief,” Olsen said in the release. “In an emergency, the citizens of Omaha can be confident that the Omaha Fire Department will always respond with professionalism and compassion. The fire service is a rewarding career and I am grateful to Mayor Stothert for the opportunity to lead this department.”

Olsen joined OFD in 1993, serving in command positions since 2007, the release states. McCormick was in the same fire academy class as Olsen.

Stothert appointed Olsen as the city’s fire chief in 2016. His monthly gross pension benefit will $10,514.94, according to the release.

“Over the last six years, Chief Olsen and Mayor Jean Stothert have reinstated numerous medic units and other apparatus taken out of service by a prior administration,” the release states.

He led the implementation of a Fleet Replacement Plan, “creating a timeline to replace and standardize all frontline fire apparatus over the next eight years.” He also supervised the design and construction of Omaha Fire Station No. 31, located near 34th and L streets, the city’s first new fire station in 22 years; and had a hand in the plans currently underway for the joint Omaha Fire-Omaha Police public safety headquarters.

“Throughout his career with the Omaha Fire Department, Chief Olsen’s priority has always been the safety of our citizens and firefighters,” Mayor Stothert said. “This position requires superior operational experience, budget and personnel management, leadership skills, and public relations. Chief Olsen has set high standards for himself and the Omaha Fire Department.”

