New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court

The two suspects allegedly held employees and a customer at gunpoint
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West...
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West Center Road.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men accused of robbing an Omaha bank appear in court.

Friday, Taliaferro Thompson and Andrew Kincaid appeared in Douglas County Court. The two are accused of committing an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday.

Both suspects are held on a $1 million bond and will have a preliminary hearing March 7.

The arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court reveals more information on the alleged robbery.

According to the affidavit, one suspect pistol-whipped a male bank employee. A pregnant female employee was also dragged by her hair. Two employees and one customer were also held at gunpoint.

The suspects made off with $350,000 in cash, as well as bait bills and a dye pack. Police later received multiple anonymous tips identifying the men.

Police later surveilled Kincaid’s home and saw a Jeep arrive and pick someone up. A traffic stop was made on the Jeep and Thompson was allegedly found in the vehicle and arrested. Two other people were detained after the traffic stop. Police then allegedly found cash and a second gun in a shoebox.

Back at Kincaid’s house, someone was allegedly seen running out of the back and dropping a bag that contained several firearm magazines.

Police surrounded the house and several people came out after police broadcast commands. Among them was Kincaid with a red dye stain on him.

Taliaferro Thompson (left), Andrew Kincaid (right)
Taliaferro Thompson (left), Andrew Kincaid (right)(OPD)

At the home police allegedly found items believed to be used in the robbery, along with burnt money with red dye on it and burnt blue jeans with red dye on them.

The two robbery suspects are both charged with robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

