Nebraska woman accused of having illegal abortion has trial pushed back again

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of having an illegal abortion has her trial pushed back.

Celeste Burgess’ trial has been pushed back again, this time to May 8, 2023. Her previous trial dates were Nov. 14, 2022; Jan. 10, 2023; and March 13, 2023.

Burgess is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.

Burgess was in court Monday and her attorney asked to continue pretrial and trial, and the state did not object. Burgess has waived her right to a speedy trial.

Pretrial is set for March 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. and jury trial is set for May 8, 2023, at 9 a.m. Burgess’ Bond remains at $20,000.

