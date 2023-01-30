Nebraska man accused of robbing multiple banks sentenced to more than 13 years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Dalonte Foard, 25, of Omaha, was found guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking of a minor. Foard will be sentenced April 19, 2023, and faces up to life in prison. Foard is accused of driving two teenage girls aged 16 and 17 from a foster home where they went missing from in September 2020. Foard allegedly posted online ads promoting the girls for sex acts. He also allegedly sexually assaulted one of the girls. Authorities say one man responded to the online ad and paid $60 for sex with one of the victims.

Alitia Tikluk, 29, of Santee, Nebraska, was sentenced Monday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In March 2022, probation officers entered Tikluk’s home and found digital scales and meth. Lab testing confirmed there were roughly 190 grams of pure meth and 699 grams of a mixture with meth. Tikluk was already on probation for an earlier conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

Aaron Joseph Kearney, 50, of Lincoln, was sentenced Jan. 20 by Judge John M. Gerrard to 13 years in prison for possession of child pornography. In August 2021, authorities were investigating an account on a messaging platform that was sharing child porn with others. Kearney’s account was allegedly associated with the other account. He allegedly posted messages requesting child porn and later shared six videos of child porn with the account. The account was traced back to Kearney’s home in Lincoln and a search was executed. Kearney’s phone allegedly had two videos of child porn on it. Kearney also had an earlier conviction in 2008 for possession of child porn.

Torey Benson, 41, of Norfolk, was sentenced Jan. 20 by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 9 years and six months in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth. In November 2021, police stopped Benson’s car in Butler County and searched it, allegedly finding just under five pounds of meth, five tabs of LSD, and three grams of marijuana. Benson allegedly admitted that he intended to sell the meth.

Elias Ramirez, Jr., 34, of Utah, was sentenced Jan. 20 by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth. In December 2021, Ramirez and his girlfriend were traveling from Utah to Minnesota by bus. During a stop, law enforcement claimed their suitcase was suspicious. Both suspects denied it was their suitcase and police searched it and allegedly found nearly five pounds of cocaine. Footage from an earlier bus stop allegedly shows the two loading their bags, including the suitcase.

Kevin L. Brown, 34, of Omaha, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 13 years and five months in prison for one count of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by way of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Brown and co-defendant Charles Ware were accused of conspiring to rob banks across Nebraska. Brown allegedly robbed 10 banks and Ware allegedly robbed nine. The defendants allegedly used high-quality masks depicting elderly men. One robber would enter with the mask, followed by co-conspirators who took control over the bank employees before another robber proceeded to the bank vaults. The defendants ultimately robbed several Nebraska banks for a total of $959,147.68 from June 1, 2015, to June 22, 2018.

William Stafford, 45, of Omaha, was sentenced Monday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth. In November 2020, police noticed Stafford leaning into the back seat of a car and was approached. Stafford began to make what the Department of Justice described as furtive movements, and was eventually searched. During the search, police allegedly found two baggies of marijuana, unused hypodermic needles, and $471 cash. The car was also searched and police allegedly found syringes loaded with a blue liquid. At Douglas County Jail, police also allegedly found Stafford has a bag of meth in his underwear. In total he allegedly had 19.67 grams of meth.

Kylie Thompson, 25, of Lincoln, was sentenced Tuesday by John M. Gerrard to one year and six months in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, also known as a straw purchase. Thompson allegedly purchased 12 handguns in Lancaster County in 2021 and gave some of them to her boyfriend, Chase Bass, who was a convicted felon and was not allowed to own firearms. At the time, Bass was on post-release supervision after being convicted for possessing an illegal short shotgun. Bass was arrested in Cass County in July 2021 for an outstanding warrant for violating his post-release supervision. Thompson was present during the arrest but was not yet arrested herself. Police allegedly found that Bass had meth, baggies containing meth residue, at least two functioning firearms, $1,347 cash, ammunition, drug ledgers, phones, gun magazines, pipes, and a scale. Police then found the several firearms Thompson allegedly purchased for Bass and she was arrested in September 2021. Bass was sentenced in November 2022 to 14 years and two months in prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Kurt D. Heckenliable, 51, of Geneva, Nebraska, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth mixture and 50 grams or more actual meth. In September 2021, state troopers responded to a single motorcycle accident near Mead, Nebraska. Heckenliable was identified as the motorcycle’s owner and he received medical attention at the scene and a nearby hospital. According to authorities, during the response, the state troopers noticed meth on the ground near the motorcycle and searched the vehicle. Troopers then allegedly found a total of roughly four kilograms of meth.

