Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and the Plattsmouth Police Department said Monday that the 68-year-old woman reported missing over the weekend was found dead.

“No suspicious activity was involved,” police said in a Monday morning news release.

Patricia Lanam died “from medical conditions, along with being outside in the extreme cold temperatures,” according to the release.

Police posted on Facebook at 5:20 p.m. Sunday evening that they had located Lanam, who had reported missing over the weekend, but noted that the “investigation is ongoing.”

An endangered missing alert for Lanam was issued by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday evening after she had last been seen in Plattsmouth late Friday.

Authorities said the woman, who has dementia, had gone missing from the 300 block of Fifth Street in Plattsmouth. She had last been seen at roughly 10:50 p.m. without shoes or a coat Friday. Authorities said Monday that she had been found dead in a backyard at 5 p.m. Sunday near that location.

PPD officers as well as personnel from the city Fire Department and EMS along with Cass County Emergency Management engaged in a search “at various locations in town.”

