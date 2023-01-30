LFR: Police rescue residents from house fire near 30th & D

Firefighters work to put out a house fire near 30th & D Streets very early Monday morning.
Firefighters work to put out a house fire near 30th & D Streets very early Monday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting police for saving residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning.

Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he said LPD has gotten a person off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.

The scene of a house fire near 30th & D Streets very early Monday morning.
The scene of a house fire near 30th & D Streets very early Monday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

According to LFR, the fire was found in a 2nd story bedroom.

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire to be a discarded cigarette.

LFR estimates the damage amount is roughly $30,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rise in car thefts is potentially tied to social media trends
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction
Bellevue commencement speaker shares struggle with addiction

Latest News

Council Bluffs man sentenced to 5 years for child pornography
41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Omaha's airport will be expanding soon
Next Eppley Airfield expansion to begin soon
A woman was found dead outside an Omaha apartment Sunday morning
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Firefighters could be seen fighting fire at a home on Midaro Drive in Grand Island Monday...
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire