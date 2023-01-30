LFR: Police rescue residents from house fire near 30th & D

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting police for saving residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning.

Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he said LPD has gotten a person off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.

The scene of a house fire near 30th & D Streets very early Monday morning. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

According to LFR, the fire was found in a 2nd story bedroom.

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire to be a discarded cigarette.

LFR estimates the damage amount is roughly $30,000.

