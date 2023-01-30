Iowa Sen. Ernst reintroduces Sarah’s Law

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst is reintroducing Sarah’s Law in honor of Sarah Root -- a young Iowan killed seven years ago by a man who was in the country illegally.

According to authorities, Edwin Mejia was drag racing and under the influence of alcohol when Sarah was killed. He was taken to jail, posted bond -- and likely fled the country.

Sarah’s law would require Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take custody of a person who is in the country illegally, and charged with a crime that left a person dead or seriously injured.

This is the seventh time this legislation is up for consideration in Congress.

“They believe that it violates the privacy rights of those illegal immigrants who have killed an American citizen, which is beyond absurd,” Sen. Ernst said. “If that person that had killed Sarah Root had been an American citizen, Michelle Root would have been able to get updates on the status. But because it was an illegal, evidently they have greater privacy rights than American citizens.”

Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Sarah’s death. It’s also when Sen. Ernst plans to reintroduce Sarah’s Law to members of Congress.

