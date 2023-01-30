Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched Belize arrest possibility

They say the suspect in Cari Allen’s murder also Googled her name as well as his own.
Aldrick Scott had a pretrial hearing Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, in a Douglas County court. He is accused of murdering Cari Allen.
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the Cari Allen murder investigation testified Monday that Adrick Scott researched whether he could be arrested in Belize.

Deputy Neal Klein, part of the sheriff’s criminal investigations team, testified for about an hour in a pretrial hearing Monday, stating that a Google history indicated Scott had also searched his own name as well as Allen’s.

Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., is facing charges of murdering Cari Allen of Omaha....
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., is facing charges of murdering Cari Allen of Omaha. Her body was found in Topeka on Dec. 21, 2022. She had been missing since the weekend before Thanksgiving.(WOWT)

Authorities also believe Scott used three cell phones as he left the country: his personal cell phone, which they believe he got rid of in Houston as he caught a flight to Mexico; a family cell phone used to talk with his son, which they believe he got rid of in Mexico; and a third phone that is in the possession of investigators.

The Kansas man’s murder case was bound over to district court.

Allen disappeared the weekend before Thanksgiving. A week later, authorities issued a warrant for Scott’s arrest on kidnapping charges. About 10 days later, Scott was captured in Central America working at a BBQ restaurant there.

Her body was found Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Topeka.

