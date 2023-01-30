David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid tonight, thawing out by Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another very cold start this morning in the metro as temperatures drop to right around zero, with wind chills well below zero. Clouds finally gave way to sunshine this afternoon but a steady north breeze kept temperatures from warming much. We only climbed into the low teens around the metro, but that north breeze kept wind chills around zero. Partly to mostly clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to drop pretty quickly after sunset back into the single digits.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

We have another night of below zero wind chills on the way. Most of the night will likely see wind chills in the 0 to -10° range, with areas north of I-80 potentially seeing the wind chill dip as low as -20°. The good news is winds to back off a little overnight, but any little breeze is enough to create some biting cold when temperatures are this low.

Wind Chills Tonight (WOWT)

Some morning clouds are likely on Tuesday, but those clouds quickly move out with lots of sunshine on the way by late morning and the afternoon. A nice change of pace for the area! Temperatures will still be quite cold in the morning, but we should push our way to around 30 by the afternoon thanks to the sunshine and a southwest breeze. Not exactly warm, but finally headed in the right direction.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday will bring us our best shot at a thaw as sunny skies and southwest winds give us a chance to warm to around 40 degrees. That should bring us a fair bit of melting during the afternoon. Another cold shot of air arrives for Thursday and Friday, with a few spots potentially seeing highs in the 20s on Friday. However, it does not last long. A very nice warm-up is still on track for the weekend and early next week with highs in the 40s, and potentially some 50 degree weather.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

