Crews find dog inside central Lincoln home after fire

Firefighters work to put out a house fire near 29th & Vine Streets Sunday night.
Firefighters work to put out a house fire near 29th & Vine Streets Sunday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says crews found a dog inside a home in the central part of the city following a fire.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after flames were scene coming from the front of structure near 29th and Vine Streets.

LFR said two residents and a dog were out of the home when firefighters arrived on scene, but a second dog was found during search operations.

Firefighters said they turned over the dog to animal control.

According to LFR, the fire started on the porch and extended into the home.

Flames are seen, on the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera, coming from the front of a home near 29th &...
Flames are seen, on the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera, coming from the front of a home near 29th & Vine Streets.(10/11 NOW)

By the time a 10/11 NOW reporter got to the scene, crews had extinguished the fire and were working to put out hot spots on the front side of the home.

Pospisil said there were no injuries to LFR personnel, despite the single-digit temperatures at the time, which Pospisil added made fighting the fire more challenging. He said rotating crews and keeping the hose lines from freezing were the biggest challenges.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Vine Street reopened just before 1 a.m. after it was shut down by the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rise in car thefts is potentially tied to social media trends
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction
Bellevue commencement speaker shares struggle with addiction

Latest News

Council Bluffs man sentenced to 5 years for child pornography
41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Omaha's airport will be expanding soon
Next Eppley Airfield expansion to begin soon
A woman was found dead outside an Omaha apartment Sunday morning
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Firefighters could be seen fighting fire at a home on Midaro Drive in Grand Island Monday...
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire