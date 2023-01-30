Council Bluffs man sentenced to 5 years for child pornography

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is sentenced after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Robert Sherman Kerber, 32, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Jan. 25 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to receipt of child porn.

Kerber will also need to register as a sex offender and serve five years of supervised release when he’s out of prison.

In May 2020, a social media app sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children claiming an account had uploaded images of child porn.

The tip was sent to Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children and the Council Bluffs Police Department. An investigation led to authorities searching Kerber’s home, where a forensic analysis allegedly found that he had multiple images and videos of child porn.

