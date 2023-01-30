Council Bluffs man sentenced to 5 years for child pornography

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is sentenced after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Robert Sherman Kerber, 32, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Jan. 25 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to receipt of child porn.

Kerber will also need to register as a sex offender and serve five years of supervised release when he’s out of prison.

In May 2020, a social media app sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children claiming an account had uploaded images of child porn.

The tip was sent to Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children and the Council Bluffs Police Department. An investigation led to authorities searching Kerber’s home, where a forensic analysis allegedly found that he had multiple images and videos of child porn.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rise in car thefts is potentially tied to social media trends
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction
Bellevue commencement speaker shares struggle with addiction

Latest News

41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Omaha's airport will be expanding soon
Next Eppley Airfield expansion to begin soon
A woman was found dead outside an Omaha apartment Sunday morning
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
Firefighters could be seen fighting fire at a home on Midaro Drive in Grand Island Monday...
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire