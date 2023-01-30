41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment

A woman was found dead outside an Omaha apartment Sunday morning
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities consider the cold weather one factor in a woman’s death.

Omaha Police say they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found a 41-year-old woman dead outside the Southside Terrace Apartments in south Omaha.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play. We’re told alcohol use and cold temperatures are considered factors in her death.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.


