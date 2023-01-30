41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities consider the cold weather one factor in a woman’s death.

Omaha Police say they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found a 41-year-old woman dead outside the Southside Terrace Apartments in south Omaha.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play. We’re told alcohol use and cold temperatures are considered factors in her death.

