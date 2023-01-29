Route announced for 50th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa state-wide bicycle ride is returning for its 50th year.

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) recently announced its route for its next ride beginning this July.

Eight Iowa towns are featured in the state-wide bike ride, including Sioux City, Storm Lake, and Carroll in western Iowa. The exposition begins July 22 in Sioux City and riders will stop overnight in the other seven towns throughout the 500-mile race, eventually reaching Davenport in eastern Iowa.

The route includes a combined 16,549 feet in elevation as bicyclists cross the state. The annual event sees roughly 15,000 bicyclists participate.

According to RAGBRAI, the event is the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world.

Registration for the ride is open now.

