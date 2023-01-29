Princess Diana’s dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction

One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000. (Credit: Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dress worn by Princess Diana has been sold for more than $600,000.

On Friday, an aubergine velvet ballgown went up for sale for the first time in 25 years.

The dress was one of Princess Diana’s most iconic gowns. She wore it for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997.

Sotheby’s said it sold for $604,000, which is just over five times the $120,000 auction estimate.

Designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, the strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt.

It last sold for $24,000 in 1997.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
Patricia Lanam, 68
Law enforcement searching for missing woman out of Plattsmouth
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
A rise in car thefts is potentially tied to social media trends
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Experts urge better opioid rescue drug access to save lives
One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000.
Princess Diana dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Russians gone from Ukraine village, fear and hardship remain
Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Stefanos...
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam