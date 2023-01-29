Omaha Police looking for suspect after dry cleaning business robbed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed an Omaha business Saturday afternoon.

According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 4:48 p.m. officers responded to the Camelot Cleaners on Pacific Street after a robbery.

An employee told police a man wearing a black hoodie, camo face mask, and sunglasses entered the business with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect took cash from the register as well as the employee’s purse.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

