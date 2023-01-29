Omaha Police looking for suspect after dry cleaning business robbed

(Pexels)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed an Omaha business Saturday afternoon.

According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 4:48 p.m. officers responded to the Camelot Cleaners on Pacific Street after a robbery.

An employee told police a man wearing a black hoodie, camo face mask, and sunglasses entered the business with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect took cash from the register as well as the employee’s purse.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
Patricia Lanam, 68
Law enforcement searching for missing woman out of Plattsmouth
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
A rise in car thefts is potentially tied to social media trends
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community
Omaha nonprofit builds better representation of visually impaired community through bowling event
A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community
Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired
Bitter cold and wind today
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction
Bellevue commencement speaker shares struggle with addiction