Omaha nonprofit builds better representation of visually impaired community through bowling event

A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community
By Johan Marin
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Striking a win is always a good feeling. It brings a sense of accomplishment and a proud moment

“It gives you a chance to show your real talent,” Megan Mackie said.

Mackie has been visually impaired for the last 11 years.

“I have juvenile diabetes so I had three retina detachments related to diabetes and I have bad circulation to my optic nerve.”

Mackie’s been working for Outlook Enrichment for quite a while. It’s a nonprofit that works to provide care for the blind and visually impaired community.

She’s been in charge of planning community events like the bowling bash Saturday at Maplewood Lanes.

It’s a job she’d never imagined working before she was diagnosed with diabetes.

“I had already gotten a degree in public relations and advertising and just tried to find a spot where people are accepted like at outlook enrichment.”

The feeling of being accepted was Mackie’s goal today for those who attended the event, whether that was bowling or simply eating pizza.

For Daniel Castañeda, it did just that. He was born visually impaired and being at the event helped him recall something his father would tell him.

“My dad taught me to keep on going and don’t stop going,” Castañeda said.

Mackie said everyone always needs support. That is something that helped her when she became medically blind.

“When we come out and tackle different sporting events or different things out in the community together it creates a bonding experience no one else can understand,” Mackie said.

