David’s Morning Forecast - Bitter cold and wind today

By David Koeller
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arctic air poured into the region overnight, pushing temperatures into the single digits, and even below zero in some spots. Winds never really let up, keeping wind chills in the -15 to -25 degree range to start the day. We may see a glimpse of sunshine this morning, but clouds will thicken back up keeping most of the day gray. The clouds combined with a steady north wind of 10 to 20mph will keep temperatures very cold. We’ll struggle to warm much with highs only topping out between 10 and 12 degrees in the metro.

The steady north wind will mean wind chills remain well below zero. Wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees are likely this morning. It will continue to feel like it is below zero all day, with wind chills in the afternoon only recovering into the -5 to -10 degree range.

Monday will be another frigid day with morning temperatures close to zero. We should see a little more sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures still only top out in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. The good news is winds will not be quite as strong Monday afternoon, so wind chills will not be quite as brutal. We finally start to turn the corner on Tuesday as a southwest breeze and sunny skies help to warm us into the low 30s. We should get a chance to thaw just a bit on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Another shot of slightly colder air moves in for Thursday and Friday, but the weekend is still looking much warmer. Highs could push into the upper 40s.

