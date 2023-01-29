David’s Afternoon Forecast - Flurries and very cold tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite a little morning sunshine, the arctic air maintained its hold on the area this afternoon. Temperatures struggled to reach 10 degrees around the metro, with wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees for most of the day. Clouds thickened up this afternoon with some light snow flurries developing. The snow showers will stick around through 7pm or so, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will hold steady in the single digits, only falling to around 5 or 6 degrees by 10pm.

Forecast Sunday Evening (WOWT)

The steady north winds will keep wind chills below zero all evening and overnight. Expect it to feel like -5 to -15 degrees for most of the overnight. Air temperatures fall to around 0 by Monday morning, and although winds will be slightly lighter than the last couple days, it will still be enough to keep wind chills below zero through most of Monday morning. Wind chills should finally climb above zero by the afternoon.

Wind Chills Tonight (WOWT)

A few light flurries are possible early on Monday, generally before 6a. Once again, no accumulation is expected with those snow showers. Any snow should be moving out by sunrise, leaving mostly cloudy skies. We’ll finally see those clouds breaking up a bit for Monday afternoon giving us a little extra sunshine. However, even with the sun it will still be very cold. Highs only reach the teens, topping out around 15 in Omaha.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

By Tuesday, we finally start to turn the corner on this cold snap. Sunny skies and a southwest breeze will help to push temperatures to around 30 degrees. Wednesday should be even warmer, with highs trying to climb to around 40 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be a touch cooler, but the warming trend resumes for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 40s, potentially nearing 50 degrees by early next week.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.