Creighton tops #13 Xavier, 84-67, in front of a sold-out crowd

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays picked up their fourth Top 25 win of the season Saturday behind a balanced effort on both ends of the court. For the second straight game, all five Creighton starters (guard Ryan Nembhard, guard Baylor Sheierman, guard Trey Alexander, forward Arthur Kaluma, and center Ryan Kalkbrenner) all scored in double figures. Kaluma led all players with 20 points.

Defensively, the Jays held the Musketeers to less than 70 points for only the second time all season. Nembhard was key in shutting down Xavier’s leading scorer Souley Boum, holding the UTEP transfer to just two points.

“Tried to be physical. Trying to push up at the point of the screen and make it tough for him to make those mid-range shots,” said Nembhard on guarding Boum. “He’s a great player. He’s been playing great all year. I just try to make it tough on him. You gotta make good players shoot shots they don’t want to and I felt like we did an okay job of that tonight.”

Nembhard finished the game with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Jays are riding a four-game win streak into their road contest against Georgetown on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

