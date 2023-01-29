Bellevue commencement speaker talks on struggle with addiction

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - It was an exciting day as Bellevue University celebrated its newest graduates at its winter ceremony.

Earning a degree doesn’t come easy, and Saturday’s commencement speaker knows that all too well.

If you ask Holly Porter, she never thought she’d be standing there during the ceremony. She was chosen as the winter commencement speaker for Bellevue’s graduating class.

But earning her Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Sciences didn’t come easy. She says she has struggled with addiction and infertility.

“So at 15 I started drinking and using marijuana and then it just escalated throughout that,” Porter said.

She tried using meth and at just 18 years old she was living out of her car.

“My parents loved me very very much, but enough to where they couldn’t enable me. So I lost literally everything and everybody.”

After a few years of sobriety, she turned back to alcohol. But it would be the last time.

“Oct. 6, 2016, I decided that I was done. I was never going to pick up a drink again. I was going to be the mom I wanted, the counselor I wanted.”

At six years sober, she addressed her classmates, spreading the message of perseverance.

Now an alcohol and drug counselor, she’s spreading awareness and helping others overcome addiction.

Her family, friends, and young son proudly cheer her on.

“It’s ok to say ‘hey I need help.’ Even gray area drinkers of ‘maybe I have a problem but I haven’t hit rock bottom yet,’ they’re not alone, you’re not alone.”

Holly will further her education and plans to earn a master’s degree in psychology.

