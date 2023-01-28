Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 27

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a blind date gone bad, interesting ice formations, and the groundbreaking of a new skyscraper.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 27.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Blind date in Omaha lures beating victim

The start of what he thought was a blind date left a man with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries.

5. Omaha’s first mass-timber office building taking shape

It’s promoted as being more environmentally friendly than most newer commercial buildings in downtown Omaha.

4. Rime ice forms near Westroads Mall

Rime ice made for a pretty display one morning at the TopGolf near Westroads Mall.

3. Taste of Omaha returning to Elmwood Park

The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront due to construction for the last three years.

2. La Vista police chief responds to Ryan Larsen death petition

Following the news that the family of Ryan Larsen has submitted a petition to presume the boy dead, the La Vista police chief says there are inaccuracies in the filing.

1. Mutual of Omaha breaks ground on new 44-story skyscraper

The 677-foot skyscraper is slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building when it’s completed in 2026.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

1. Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
2. Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
3. La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
4. Nebraska man sentenced for tax evasion, payroll tax fraud
5. Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
6. Mutual of Omaha to break ground on new 44-story skyscraper this week

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Omaha teacher wins prestigious award

5. Mariska Hargitay’s birthday

4. Mummified crocodiles in Egypt

3. Pet toy testers needed

2. Mutual of Omaha skyscraper

1. Elephant birthdays in Omaha

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Jan. 20
Top 6 for week ending Jan. 13
Top 6 for week ending Jan. 6
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 30
Top 6 in December 2022
Top 6 in 2022

