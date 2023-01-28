Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 27
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a blind date gone bad, interesting ice formations, and the groundbreaking of a new skyscraper.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 27.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Blind date in Omaha lures beating victim
The start of what he thought was a blind date left a man with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries.
5. Omaha’s first mass-timber office building taking shape
It’s promoted as being more environmentally friendly than most newer commercial buildings in downtown Omaha.
4. Rime ice forms near Westroads Mall
Rime ice made for a pretty display one morning at the TopGolf near Westroads Mall.
3. Taste of Omaha returning to Elmwood Park
The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront due to construction for the last three years.
2. La Vista police chief responds to Ryan Larsen death petition
Following the news that the family of Ryan Larsen has submitted a petition to presume the boy dead, the La Vista police chief says there are inaccuracies in the filing.
1. Mutual of Omaha breaks ground on new 44-story skyscraper
The 677-foot skyscraper is slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building when it’s completed in 2026.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Omaha teacher wins prestigious award
5. Mariska Hargitay’s birthday
4. Mummified crocodiles in Egypt
3. Pet toy testers needed
2. Mutual of Omaha skyscraper
1. Elephant birthdays in Omaha
