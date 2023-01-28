TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha

Car theft is on the rise in Omaha, but there are things you can do to protect yourself and your vehicle.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new spike in car thefts is leaving many wondering if they’ll be the next victim. It’s become a big problem in Omaha and all across the nation.

Like most of us, Sean Traver doesn’t like getting into a cold car. So, he lets it warm up before taking his son to school.

“I lock my doors so nobody can get into it and go back in my house and gather up my son and stuff,” Traver said.

But earlier this week, a thief struck at just the right time. Traver unlocked his SUV while in his house, walked out the door, and his vehicle was gone.

“You see this happening way too often it’s disappointing is how I felt.”

His Ring camera captured someone getting into his 2005 Chevy Suburban. He says nearby surveillance showed the thief speeding off through his neighborhood street and running a stop sign.

Tyler Keith with the Omaha Police Department said it’s a growing issue in Omaha.

“We’ve been increasing patrols throughout the city for police officers to look out for car theft suspects,” Keith said.

In the last week alone there have been more than 70 reports of motor vehicle theft, according to the Omaha Police Department’s crime mapping page.

Keith said the trouble started in July and just kept going.

In the second half of 2022, we saw an increase mainly due to the increase of Kias and Hyundais being stolen.”

They blame the TikTok challenge which taught people how to steal those brands of cars using a screwdriver and a charging cable.

By the time the year ended, OPD saw a 16% jump in auto thefts compared to 2021 with more than 3,300 stolen.

Traver still doesn’t have his SUV back but he’s just glad he and his son are safe.

“He could’ve been waiting for me to try to grab my keys for all I know,” Traver said.

However, Keith said there are many ways you can prevent your car from getting stolen when you are out and about.

One of those is always making sure your car is locked and parking your car in a well-lit area or inside a garage. He also advised in cold temperatures make sure you don’t leave your car unattended while it’s running.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault

Latest News

Report gives options to ease truck traffic on north Omaha road
Omaha's newest truck driving school celebrated its first graduating class Friday.
Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class
A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy...
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha
Car theft is on the rise in Omaha, but there are things you can do to protect yourself and your...
Protecting yourself against car theft