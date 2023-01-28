Report gives options to ease truck traffic on north Omaha road

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A final report is out that gives four possible options to address the problem of heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha.

The traffic affects neighborhoods along North 30th, which is also Highway 75 in northeast Omaha.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency studied the problem. The options are being presented to the city.

Likely the least favorable option is to do nothing.

Another option is to turn 30th Street into three lanes with the center lane for turns.

The other two options are to divert truck traffic to Pershing Drive at 28th Street, or extend 16th Street to the north and build a bridge across the Missouri River for truck traffic.

