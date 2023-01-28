Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street.

Crews arrived and found a small fire in one apartment. The fire was extinguished quickly and an occupant refused medical attention. No other injuries were reported.

OFD says the fire was caused accidentally by improperly-disposed smoking material.

A report from the fire department also indicated there were no smoke detectors in the apartment.

The fire caused roughly $5,000 in damage to the structure and an additional $5,000 to its contents.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West...
Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
Dr. Tawana Grover
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers

Latest News

Patricia Lanam, 68
Law enforcement searching for missing woman out of Plattsmouth
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 27
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cold and breezy with a few snow showers