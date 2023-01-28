Law enforcement searching for missing Plattsmouth woman

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is trying to find a 68-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Patricia Lanam, 68, is missing from the 300 block of 5th Street in Plattsmouth. Lanam was last seen at roughly 10:50 p.m. Friday.

Police say Lanam has dementia and is 5-foot-6-inches tall and roughly 132 pounds. She has dark gray hair and was last seen wearing black pants, a white long-sleeve shirt, and no shoes or coat.

Anyone with information on Lanam’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Plattsmouth Police Department at 402) 296-9370, or call 911.

