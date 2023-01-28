Harrison County authorities looking for missing adult

Duane Splittgerber
Duane Splittgerber(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONDAMIN, Iowa (WOWT) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing adult.

Duane Splittgerber, 84, of Mondamin, was last seen around 9 p.m. last night on Old Mormon Bridge Road, headed west from Crescent.

He is described as 5′10″, 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Splittgerber was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red sweatshirt, brown shoes with orange laces.

Splittgerber is driving a gray 2014 Ford Fusion 4-door sedan with Iowa plate CBM 689.

If you see him, call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 644-2244.

