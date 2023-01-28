David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid overnight with a few flurries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cold and blustery conditions made for a good day to stay indoors across the metro. Temperatures steadily fell from around 20 in the morning, into the lower teens by late afternoon. Gusty north winds have pushed wind chills below zero for much of the area. Pockets of light snow redeveloped during the afternoon, and a few on and off snow showers will continue into the evening. Snow amounts will generally be less than a half-inch, with most areas seeing a dusting or less. The snow will be just enough to keep untreated side and neighborhood roads quick slick through the evening hours.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures continue to fall overnight, dropping into the single digits after 10pm. Wind chills will be very cold, falling into the -10 to -20 degree range. That’s cold enough that frost bite can set in quickly if proper precautions aren’t taken, so be sure to dress warmly if you will be spending an extended period of time outdoors tonight or throughout Sunday.

Wind Chills Tonight and Sunday (WOWT)

After a frigid start around 4 degrees, we won’t see much warming on Sunday. Cloudy skies and a steady north wind will keep us very cold, afternoon highs only climb to around 12 in Omaha. Wind chills likely remain near or even below zero thanks to those north winds coming in between 10 and 20mph. A few light snow flurries may develop during the afternoon or evening, but little to no accumulation is expected, just a few flakes flying in the wind.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday will be another frigid day with morning lows in the single digits and afternoon highs only reaching the teens. Things start to turn around a bit by Tuesday as sunnier skies return. It will be quite cold in the morning, but temperatures should reach the low 30s by the afternoon. A brief thaw is likely on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s. A small setback on Thursday with highs near 30 but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. A real thaw is possible by Friday and the upcoming weekend as temperatures try to make a run into the 40s.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

