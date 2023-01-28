1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.

A Chevy Silverado was also approaching the intersection and the driver of the GMC allegedly didn’t yield and hit the Chevy.

The 40-year-old driver of the GMC was injured and flown to MercyOne in Sioux City.

Alcohol is a suspect factor in the crash according to the Iowa State Patrol.

