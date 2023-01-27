Woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies arrested an Omaha woman accused of stabbing a man in rural Lancaster County Friday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene near N 112th and Branched Oak Road around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

LSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said a woman and man were struggling over a knife when they arrived outside a property along Branched Oak Road.

Haley Gaston, 33, of Omaha, was arrested and taken into custody.

The 69-year-old victim told investigators the woman stabbed him while attempting to steal his vehicle.

Houchin said the man had multiple stab wounds to his left arm and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Houchin said the woman’s car was parked nearby. They believe she acted alone.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.