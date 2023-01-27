Victim in fatal Council Bluffs house fire identified as 70-year-old man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Council Bluffs.

According to the Council Bluffs Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on Black Hawk Street near Huron Circle.

Crews saw smoke and flames when they arrived and entered the home. Inside they found a deceased man as well as a dead dog.

Council Bluffs Fire identified the man as 70-year-old Gary Edison. A cause of death is still being determined.

The fire’s cause is still being investigated.

