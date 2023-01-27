Victim in fatal Council Bluffs house fire identified as 70-year-old man
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Council Bluffs.
According to the Council Bluffs Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on Black Hawk Street near Huron Circle.
Crews saw smoke and flames when they arrived and entered the home. Inside they found a deceased man as well as a dead dog.
Council Bluffs Fire identified the man as 70-year-old Gary Edison. A cause of death is still being determined.
The fire’s cause is still being investigated.
