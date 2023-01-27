Senators again push to overturn Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law

Senator Hansen says he’s confident that he has the votes to finally pass the bill this year.
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every few years, Nebraska lawmakers introduce a bill that if passed, would overturn the state’s helmet requirement for motorcyclists.

“The people who ride the motorcycles want this, they want the choice,” says Senator Ben Hansen of Blair, who introduced the bill again this year. It’s the first time it’s been introduced since 2019.

Each year, the arguments remain the same.

“What I want to point out is that freedom has been lost, and a right is being denied,” says Dave Bloomfield, who voiced his support for the bill at Tuesday’s Telecommunications and Transportation Committee hearing. “Freedom is a precious commodity that once lost is nearly impossible to regain.”

The number of opponents at Tuesday’s hearing far outweighed supporters; doctors, nurses, insurance agents, lawyers, and more.

“The biggest difference between those wearing one and those not wearing one is the traumatic brain injury,” says Dr. Zach Bauman, the Trauma Director at UNMC in an interview with 6 News.

If the bill passes, those who are 21 and have taken a basic motorcycle training course can forgo their helmet when riding.

Senator Hansen says he’s confident that he has the votes to finally pass the bill this year.

“There’s a lot of fresh eyes, fresh ears, hearing this for the first time, they’re open-minded, the logical brain can kind of take over a little bit, and the emotion as well, so people can kind of think about this logically,” he says.

Supporters argue that when it comes to motorcycle crashes and injuries, statistics aren’t what they appear.

“The data and statistics show that whether you wear a helmet or not, the risk of injury or death isn’t that much greater than wearing a helmet,” Hansen says.

“I can testify about how uncomfortable wearing a helmet is, restricts hearing, vision,” says supporter Todd Miller. “I can testify on how it’s hurting our state economically - lost revenues, tax dollars. Our own citizens are riding out of state solely because of the current helmet law.”

But healthcare professionals argue otherwise.

“I would say that the chances of you know especially at high speeds with the motorcycles, the chances of having a more devastating traumatic brain injury are much higher when not wearing a helmet,” Dr. Bauman says. “You know, I think if people lived in my world just for a month or so and they saw what we see, they might have a very different perspective on the value of life and what we are seeing and dealing with on a daily basis.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car

Latest News

Senators again try to overturn helmet law
Open-carry was the talk of the roundtable today at the unicameral
Bill would allow Nebraskans to conceal-carry a weapon without a permit
Open-carry was the talk of the roundtable today at the unicameral
Debate on open-carry legislation in unicameral
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids