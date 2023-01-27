Senators again push to overturn Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every few years, Nebraska lawmakers introduce a bill that if passed, would overturn the state’s helmet requirement for motorcyclists.

“The people who ride the motorcycles want this, they want the choice,” says Senator Ben Hansen of Blair, who introduced the bill again this year. It’s the first time it’s been introduced since 2019.

Each year, the arguments remain the same.

“What I want to point out is that freedom has been lost, and a right is being denied,” says Dave Bloomfield, who voiced his support for the bill at Tuesday’s Telecommunications and Transportation Committee hearing. “Freedom is a precious commodity that once lost is nearly impossible to regain.”

The number of opponents at Tuesday’s hearing far outweighed supporters; doctors, nurses, insurance agents, lawyers, and more.

“The biggest difference between those wearing one and those not wearing one is the traumatic brain injury,” says Dr. Zach Bauman, the Trauma Director at UNMC in an interview with 6 News.

If the bill passes, those who are 21 and have taken a basic motorcycle training course can forgo their helmet when riding.

Senator Hansen says he’s confident that he has the votes to finally pass the bill this year.

“There’s a lot of fresh eyes, fresh ears, hearing this for the first time, they’re open-minded, the logical brain can kind of take over a little bit, and the emotion as well, so people can kind of think about this logically,” he says.

Supporters argue that when it comes to motorcycle crashes and injuries, statistics aren’t what they appear.

“The data and statistics show that whether you wear a helmet or not, the risk of injury or death isn’t that much greater than wearing a helmet,” Hansen says.

“I can testify about how uncomfortable wearing a helmet is, restricts hearing, vision,” says supporter Todd Miller. “I can testify on how it’s hurting our state economically - lost revenues, tax dollars. Our own citizens are riding out of state solely because of the current helmet law.”

But healthcare professionals argue otherwise.

“I would say that the chances of you know especially at high speeds with the motorcycles, the chances of having a more devastating traumatic brain injury are much higher when not wearing a helmet,” Dr. Bauman says. “You know, I think if people lived in my world just for a month or so and they saw what we see, they might have a very different perspective on the value of life and what we are seeing and dealing with on a daily basis.”

