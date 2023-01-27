Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with some wind, snow moves through tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting mild and staying above 32 the majority of the day. Even though we’ll be rather warm, the wind will be brisk and gusting 30-40 mph at times especially this morning. That will keep the wind chills in the 20s most of the day.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Snow chances are still on track tonight after 10pm with the majority of it expected to go north of the metro into Saturday morning.

4am Sat Forecast
4am Sat Forecast(WOWT)

A few bursts of snow are possible in the metro through the overnight especially before 7am. Then the focus shifts to areas primarily north of the metro the rest of the morning. A few more snow showers may swing back south later towards noon in the early afternoon but again they won’t amount to much. Overall less than 1″ of snow is likely in the metro with much more north of Omaha.

Saturday Snow
Saturday Snow(WOWT)

Much more is likely north with 4-8″ expected in the Sioux City area and Winter Storm Warnings in place. Isolated 10″ amounts would not surprise me there either.

WWA
WWA(WOWT)

Temperatures on Saturday will start in the upper 20s early in the morning but will fall during the day. North winds will gust to near 30 mph all day and keep wind chills colder too.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

The coldest air is reserved for Sunday with lows below zero and highs that struggle to get to the double digits.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's 10 day forecast
Thursday night snow
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday night snow showers ahead of a brief Friday thaw