Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers

Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West...
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West Center Road.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspected bank robbers were arrested early Friday morning in Omaha.

Police say they are the ones who pulled off an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th and West Center around 11:27 a.m. Thursday.

Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, allegedly assaulted several people and demanded money. Thompson was booked for numerous charges including robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and several other unrelated charges. Kincaid was booked for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police confirmed that in Kincaid’s mug shot, you can see results of a red dye pack explosion on his face.

Taliaferro Thompson (left), Andrew Kincaid (right)
Taliaferro Thompson (left), Andrew Kincaid (right)(OPD)

FNBO released a statement after the robbery saying the safety and security of its employees and customers is always its primary concern. The bank confirmed that while no shots were fired, two employees were injured. They received medical attention at a hospital.

Thompson has had run-ins with the justice system before. In 2018, he was set to go to trial for murder but the state dismissed the charges after the main witnesses changed his story and investigators were unable to back up his version of events before the trial began.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school

Latest News

10 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
BREAKING: Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J
Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J
BREAKING: Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J
BREAKING: Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J