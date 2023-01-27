Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J

BREAKING: Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews were busy again Thursday night, this time at a home near 47th and J streets.

Omaha Fire Battalion 3 Chief Charlie Oborny arrived first on the scene where he said an extensive fire had grown through two sides and the roof of the house. Fire quickly consumed the structure, and sparked a nearby truck.

Crews had the fire under control within about 20 minutes -- but an unpaved section of 47th Street was a concern for firefighters.

“This was a bit challenging for us,” Oborney said. “This is a downhill slope, kind of a dead-end area, very icy, all the water hydrants are up towards the top of the hill, so it [took] a bit more manpower, more houses to get the water down to this location.”

A salt truck was later called in to de-ice the steep roadway.

No injuries were reported. The home is likely a total loss.

