Nebraska Gov. Pillen announces new State Fire Marshal

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is getting a new fire marshal after the governor’s first choice resigned for health reasons.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday he is appointing Scott Cordes as the new State Fire Marshal. Cordes is replacing Shane Hunter, who was Pillen’s original appointment for the position, after he resigned for personal health reasons.

“Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics,” said Governor Pillen. “He understands we need to help volunteers so they can continue to protect their communities without red tape and unnecessary interference from the state.”

Cordes currently works as the administrative department head who oversees all public safety activities for Norfolk, including police, fire, and emergency management. He previously served with the Norfolk Fire Division for 25 years in various roles, including city fire marshal, assistant fire chief, and fire chief.

