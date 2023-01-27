Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new District 2 Public Service Commissioner

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new Public Service Commissioner for District 2 after the previous one was elected to a new position.

Gov. Pillen announced Friday he’s appointing Christian Mirch to serve as the new District 2 Commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

The role was previously held by Crystal Rhoades who was recently elected as the Douglas County Clerk of the District Court.

According to Pillen, Mirch is currently an attorney and police officer. He earned his Juris Doctor from Creighton University while working with Omaha Police in 2018. While he was with OPD, Mirch was with the Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Special Operations Section in the Gang Unit.

“Christian understands the importance of infrastructure for the future of Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “He will work hard to update our infrastructure so that Nebraska can continue to compete and grow in the 21st century.”

Mirch was with the police force for 10 years and currently serves in his spare time as an officer for a rural community near Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault

Latest News

Omaha Police on alert ahead of planned release of Tyre Nicols video
BBB Friday: Preparing your business for tax season
Two men arrested and charged in west Omaha bank robbery
Two people were killed in a plane crash Jan. 11, 2023, near the Auburn airport. The crash...
NTSB releases details about Auburn plane crash that killed 2