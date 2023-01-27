Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new District 2 Public Service Commissioner

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new Public Service Commissioner for District 2 after the previous one was elected to a new position.

Gov. Pillen announced Friday he’s appointing Christian Mirch to serve as the new District 2 Commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

The role was previously held by Crystal Rhoades who was recently elected as the Douglas County Clerk of the District Court.

According to Pillen, Mirch is currently an attorney and police officer. He earned his Juris Doctor from Creighton University while working with Omaha Police in 2018. While he was with OPD, Mirch was with the Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Special Operations Section in the Gang Unit.

“Christian understands the importance of infrastructure for the future of Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “He will work hard to update our infrastructure so that Nebraska can continue to compete and grow in the 21st century.”

Mirch was with the police force for 10 years and currently serves in his spare time as an officer for a rural community near Omaha.

