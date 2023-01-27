Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game

A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.(California Lottery)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (Gray News) - A man won the top prize playing a lottery scratch-off game in California.

The California Lottery announced Louis Farillas of San Pedro played the 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers game, and his $30 purchase turned into a $10 million payout.

The lottery said Farillas opted to receive an annual check of $400,000 for the next 25 years instead of taking the lump sum.

Farillas wasn’t the only recent winner in California, as the lottery announced a $2 million winner for its Instant Prize Crossword game and a $1 million winner on a Power 10′s scratch-off ticket.

California Lottery funds toward public education totaled $1.88 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault

Latest News

Video shows accused assailant David DePape breaking into the Pelosi home.
Video: Suspect shown breaking into Pelosi home
A film based on the bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” will star Blake Lively as Lily...
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in ‘It Ends With Us’ movie, Colleen Hoover confirms
Attorney Ben Crump reacts to indictment of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
BBB Friday: Preparing your business for tax season
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war