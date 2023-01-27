Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Light snow Friday night into Saturday, Arctic cold builds in for weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday started off with temperatures near 40 degrees but, after a system moved east through the area, temps slowly slid through the rest of the day.

Still, some sunshine was overhead which helped it feel a least a little bit better.

Tonight another system will arrive and it will bring some light snow to the area.

This arrives in the metro around midnight and continues off and on into the early morning hours.

Early Saturday Snow (WOWT)

More snow falls to the north of the metro with it consistently falling through the day Saturday as you get closer to Sioux City.

For us, there may be a brief break during the morning hours before some more light snow arrives for the late morning and early afternoon.

Overall, totals in the metro end up less than an inch.

As you move north from Highway 30, totals will increase pretty quickly with four inches or more near and north of Norfolk.

Snow Forecast Through Saturday (WOWT)

Temperatures will start the day near 28 degrees, then slide through the rest of the day.

By the afternoon, we will be in the teens with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour out of the north.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be just below zero with wind chills in the teens below zero.

There will not be much recovery through the day with highs only in the upper single digits.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

The Arctic air mass will give us another brutally cold day on Monday with highs in the low teens.

However, signs point toward moderation for the middle of the week with a return to the 20s.

Arctic Air Mass Moves Away (WOWT)

By next weekend, daytime temperatures are likely to be back in the 30s.

Aside from the chill, the weather looks to stay pretty quiet with minimal precipitation chances.

