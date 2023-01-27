Huskers infielder Mya Felder starts work on her PhD this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mya Felder comes from a family of educators and she is driven to earn a PhD. Her career aspirations involve higher education and athletics, she doesn’t need a PhD to be successful in the field, she simply wants the highest postgraduate achievement available. After earning a bachelors degree in three years and a master’s degree in year and a half she started work on her doctorate this week with the beginning of the spring semester at UNL.

The PhD will be in educational administration with an emphasis in higher education. Mya transferred here from Oregon and earned her entire master’s degree in educational administration at Nebraska. She graduated last month.

Not only is Felder a leader in academics but also one of the best players on the team. Mya was Second-Team All-Big Ten last season with a .373 average and she is a captain this season. The 2023 campaign will begin in a couple weeks, until then it’s a grind working through the preseason, nothing she hasn’t handled before.

