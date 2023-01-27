Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday night snow showers ahead of a brief Friday thaw

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunnier day clouds are moving in for our Thursday night... a round of snow showers move in from the W around 8 PM and will hit the Metro around 9-10PM. These clear E by 12-2 AM Friday leaving behind only a trace to .5″.

Thursday night snow (wowt)

Friday brings a brief spike in temperatures to the mid 30s to low 40s before a round of cold air hits with weekend snow potential. Take advantage of the warm up... this is the last day we’ll spend above freezing through the end of the 10 day forecast.

Snow chances arrive Saturday, looking light for the Metro and a bit more promising to the N... This clears up before sunrise Sunday.

Snow chances Saturday (wowt)

Saturday snow (wowt)

The snow comes with cold air that will stick around for quite a while. Highs will be in the 20s Saturday but we’ll be cooling thorough the day... temperatures will feel more like the teens to below zero!

Cool down (wowt)

Lows dip to the single digits Saturday night and highs drop to the teens Sunday. Highs in the teens to single digits and overnight lows in the single digits to below zero last through next Wednesday before a gradual warming trend kicks in and brings us back above freezing next weekend.

10 day forecast (wowt)

