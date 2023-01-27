Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday night snow showers ahead of a brief Friday thaw

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunnier day clouds are moving in for our Thursday night... a round of snow showers move in from the W around 8 PM and will hit the Metro around 9-10PM. These clear E by 12-2 AM Friday leaving behind only a trace to .5″.

Thursday night snow
Thursday night snow(wowt)

Friday brings a brief spike in temperatures to the mid 30s to low 40s before a round of cold air hits with weekend snow potential. Take advantage of the warm up... this is the last day we’ll spend above freezing through the end of the 10 day forecast.

Snow chances arrive Saturday, looking light for the Metro and a bit more promising to the N... This clears up before sunrise Sunday.

Snow chances Saturday
Snow chances Saturday(wowt)
Saturday snow
Saturday snow(wowt)

The snow comes with cold air that will stick around for quite a while. Highs will be in the 20s Saturday but we’ll be cooling thorough the day... temperatures will feel more like the teens to below zero!

Cool down
Cool down(wowt)

Lows dip to the single digits Saturday night and highs drop to the teens Sunday. Highs in the teens to single digits and overnight lows in the single digits to below zero last through next Wednesday before a gradual warming trend kicks in and brings us back above freezing next weekend.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car

Latest News

Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
3 DAY FORECAST: Light snow moves through Friday night into Saturday morning
Snow showers move through Thursday night