Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three pets were rescued, but a cat and dog died in a Thursday night house fire in Omaha.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 38th and Spencer Thursday night at 10:41 p.m.

One resident of the home evacuated before the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished after a short time.

Three cats were rescued from the home during the response, but another cat and a dog died in the fire.

The estimated dollar loss from the fire is estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused by excessive lint in a dryer vent tube.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault

Latest News

Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West...
Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers
LSO deputies on scene of a stabbing near N 112th and Branched Oak Road
Woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County
10 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast