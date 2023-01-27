Boeing’s ‘Above and Beyond’ exhibit at the SAC Museum opens this weekend

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s out of this world.

We’re talking about Boeing’s “Above and Beyond Exhibit” at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland.

“It’s an incredible exhibit with interactive stuff everywhere. You can fly like a bird, you can get on an elevator and go into space, you can build your own fighter jet and fly through a course and create a sonic boom, I mean, it’s going to be great for everyone,” says Clayton Anderson, CEO and president of the SAC Museum.

Anderson is also Nebraska’s only astronaut and says age is irrelevant when it comes to checking out the exhibit.

“The idea here is to expose young people and adults to what’s possible,” says Anderson.

He says families can touch, feel and fly their way through the display. It’s a hands-on experience for the community.

“They can do really cool things that expose them to ideas in science, technology, engineering, and math,” he says.

It’s one way the exhibit can expand future options for space explorers who might someday literally take to the skies.

“Everyone’s going to get something out of it, they’re going to have a lot of fun, from grandparents to kids, to grandkids, nieces, nephews, bring everybody.

And you will find something to engage in in the above and beyond exhibit,” says Anderson.

You can check out Above and Beyond starting Saturday at 9 a.m. The display will be at the SAC Museum for eight months. The $300,000 project was made possible through community donations.

