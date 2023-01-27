Bill would allow Nebraskans to conceal-carry a weapon without a permit

This is the sixth year in a row a bill on the matter has been introduced.
Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Right now, to carry a concealed weapon in Nebraska, you have to fill out an application that asks questions like past felony convictions or history of mental illness. You also have to take a training course and undergo a background check. However, LB 77 would get rid of all of that.

It’s often called “constitutional carry.”

“All of us have the right to bear arms for our safety for the lawful common-sense, hunting, and recreational use,” State Sen. Tom Brewer said.

Brewer introduced LB77 -- the sixth year in a row he’s tried to get a bill on the matter passed.

Several Nebraskans lined up Thursday and said they shouldn’t have to pay fees and ask the state’s permission to exercise their Second Amendment right.

“We have the bill of rights and none of those rights we have to pay a fee and exercise that right,” resident Bruce Desautel said.

“As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, a right delayed is a right denied,” resident Aaron Clements said.

Brewer argued gun control laws only control people who obey the law in the first place. However, the bill’s biggest opposition comes from Omaha police chief Todd Schmaderer and several others who said it could impact their ability to fight crime.

“As chief, this concerns me because we do not want to reverse our crime downward trend,” Schmaderer said.

If passed, gun owners still wouldn’t be able to conceal-carry in places like schools and hospitals. It’ll need 33 votes to overcome a filibuster. Similar legislation fell two votes shy last year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car

Latest News

Open-carry was the talk of the roundtable today at the unicameral
Debate on open-carry legislation in unicameral
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his first State of the State address to the Nebraska Legislature on...
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska State of the State address
Gov. Jim Pillen delivered his first State of the State address today.
Pillen delivers first State of the State, focuses on education