Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Joel Adams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Joel Adams has big goals, bigger than a third state championship next month. He will wrestle in college at Michigan but first Adams will try to make it to Paris in 2024 for the Summer Olympics. To help make this dream reality, Joel will take a gap year after high school. In March he will go to the Olympic Training Center for a week, he hopes to qualify for Worlds this summer and compete overseas in Poland and Serbia. All designed to setup a run to the Olympics.

Joel has already accomplished international success as a U17 Greco World Champion, a title he won this past summer in Italy. At the moment the senior is putting together another great high school season with a 36-0 record and he’s the clear favorite in the state at 145 pounds.

