Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Joel Adams

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Joel Adams has big goals, bigger than a third state championship next month. He will wrestle in college at Michigan but first Adams will try to make it to Paris in 2024 for the Summer Olympics. To help make this dream reality, Joel will take a gap year after high school. In March he will go to the Olympic Training Center for a week, he hopes to qualify for Worlds this summer and compete overseas in Poland and Serbia. All designed to setup a run to the Olympics.

Joel has already accomplished international success as a U17 Greco World Champion, a title he won this past summer in Italy. At the moment the senior is putting together another great high school season with a 36-0 record and he’s the clear favorite in the state at 145 pounds.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car

Latest News

Arthur Kaluma
Creighton wins a third straight, beating St. John’s 104-76
The Nebraska football team runs onto the field before playing against Indiana in an NCAA...
Tickets available soon for Red-White Spring Game
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Emmanuel Bandoumel
Huskers lose Emmanuel Bandoumel for the season