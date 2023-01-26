Saunders County crash kills one, sends four to the hospital

A woman died as a result of a two vehicle crash four miles north of Prague on Wednesday evening.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed one woman and sent four other people to the hospital, some with critical injuries.

The crash happened on Highway 79, just south of County Road W, four miles north of Prague.

The sheriff’s office states a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by 20-year-old Payton Pruett of Lincoln, was headed north on Highway 79 when she lost control, went into a ditch, then crossed the center line, hitting a southbound 2001 Buick Regal head-on.

Two adults and two children in the Buick, as well as Pruett, the sole occupant of the Camry, were taken to Fremont Methodist Health. Several were later taken to Nebraska Medicine.

An adult female in the Buick died after arriving at UNMC. The adult male driver remains in the hospital with serious injuries. The two children, ages 3 and 6, both were hospitalized. The three-year-old’s injuries are life-threatening; the six-year-old’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The identities of the adults in the Buick are being withheld until extended family can be notified.

Seatbelt usage remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office says alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.

