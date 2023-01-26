Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Continued cold with a brief bout of snow tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are in the single digits out the door this morning with some wind chills below zero as well. We’ll have some sunshine to start but a few more clouds will move in during the afternoon as we do get a chance to warm a bit into the 20s.

Thursday Forecast (wowt)

Thankfully wind won’t be all that bad today as we’ll see the wind chills improve into the afternoon.

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

A brief burst or two of snow is then possible after 9pm tonight into the overnight as a warm front drops into the area.

Overnight Snow (WOWT)

Overall I would expect about 1/2″ of snow at most from this followed by temps warming toward Friday morning. That will lead to some melting for the morning drive and rather minimal impacts overall.

Friday will be the best day of the week with a high near 40 likely before our next batch of snow Friday night.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

That Friday night batch of snow will go right into Saturday morning with the heaviest likely to be north of I-80 and the Omaha metro. The bulk of Omaha’s snow likely falls before 6am Saturday and would be less than 1″. Then the rest of the day will be more on and off in the metro if any more can make it this far south. Heavier steadier snow is likely north where several 1-4″ totals are likely. Go just north of our area toward Sioux City and you’ll likely encounter several 4-8″ totals.

Saturday Snow (WOWT)

Otherwise temperatures will start in the 20s Saturday morning and end in the single digits by the evening as a blast of colder air will move in for several days after.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

