Public listening sessions scheduled for UNL chancellor search

All members of the university and broader communities are invited to attend the sessions.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced today it will hold a series of listening sessions to gather public opinion as the search for the university’s next chancellor continues.

The sessions will be moderated by AGB Search, the firm UN System President Ted Carter hired to assist with the search. Feedback from the sessions will help the search committee in filling and narrowing down the pool of candidates.

All sessions are open to the public.

“These listening sessions are a vital part of the search process,” Carter said. “We’re looking for the very best person to lead Nebraska’s flagship university into the future, and the feedback and ideas of every person who cares about UNL will be invaluable in helping us find that leader.”

The times and dates of sessions are as follows.

  • Tues., Feb. 7, 9-9:50 a.m. on Zoom
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 8-9:15 a.m. (faculty): Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 9:30-10:45 a.m. (staff): Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. (students): Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 1-2:15 p.m. (students): Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room A
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 2:30-3:45 p.m. (staff): Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room A
  • Thurs., Feb. 9, 4-5:15 p.m. (faculty): Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room A
  • Fri., Feb. 10, 2-2:50 p.m. on Zoom

Current UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced his intent to retire in June after seven years at the helm.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Ryan Larsen
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car
An Omaha man is warning others about meeting up with strangers online.
A word of warning following blind-date turned assault
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Armed robbers hit west Omaha bank branch

Latest News

Graphic
Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West...
Omaha Police investigating robbery at 175th & West Center
Police are investigating after a teacher found a student with a handgun at a Fremont school.
Loaded handgun found at Fremont elementary school
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Cozad woman following pursuit